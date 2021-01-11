ThoreNext (THX) Price Hits $0.31

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 42.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. ThoreNext has a market cap of $14.96 million and approximately $3,680.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

