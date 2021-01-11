Thrive Token Market Cap Tops $388,994.31 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $388,994.31 and approximately $10,240.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00035599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.00 or 0.03614510 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

