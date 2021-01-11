Thugs Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $242.00 (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $948,243.87 and approximately $242.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thugs Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00068638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00066754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.93 or 0.85084245 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thugs Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thugs Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.