Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0045

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $26.75 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00330430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.90 or 0.03656562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.