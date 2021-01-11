Tierion (TNT) Trading 77.5% Higher Over Last Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 52.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 77.5% higher against the US dollar. Tierion has a market cap of $1.37 million and $39,884.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00327254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.98 or 0.03882007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

