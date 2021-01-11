TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $381,292.62 and approximately $1.56 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.12 or 0.00491995 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

