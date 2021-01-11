Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.33. 29,140,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 32,898,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,724,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,206,600 shares of company stock worth $7,610,220. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tilray by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.