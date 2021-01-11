Time New Bank (TNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $557,209.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $7.57 million and $557,209.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

