Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce $360.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.20 million and the highest is $365.40 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $350.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,804. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

