Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 16,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:TTNP traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

