TitanSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.52 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $36.26 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00319584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.20 or 0.03877741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars.

