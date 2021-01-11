Tokenbox Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,465.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Tokenbox has a market cap of $267,033.78 and $8,465.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox token can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00326446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.94 or 0.03628535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

