TokenPay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $500,244.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $500,244.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,926.91 or 1.00090450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00046085 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,867,636 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

