Tokes (TKS) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $992,815.80 and approximately $25,078.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00298643 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012127 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000163 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002589 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tokes Token Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokes Token Trading

Tokes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.