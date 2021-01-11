Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading Up 16.2%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was up 16.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 11,489,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,847,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Top Ships alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.51% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.