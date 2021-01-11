TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Price Target Raised to C$3.56 at ATB Capital

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.28 to C$3.56 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOG. CIBC boosted their price objective on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy downgraded TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

Shares of TSE TOG traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.80. 564,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market cap of C$623.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

