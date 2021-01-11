Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.60

Shares of Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 130.72 ($1.71), with a volume of 26564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.30 ($1.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £508.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Total Produce plc (TOT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

