Total Se Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Total in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Total alerts:

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE TOT opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at about $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 552.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,395,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.