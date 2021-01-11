Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) (CVE:THP) Trading 20% Higher

Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) (CVE:THP)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$14.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) Company Profile (CVE:THP)

Totally Hip Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the development of convergent media technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

