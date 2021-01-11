TP ICAP’s (TULLF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TP ICAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of TULLF stock remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. TP ICAP has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

