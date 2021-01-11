TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.51

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.51 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 8605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

