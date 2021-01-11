Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Reaches $0.0028

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $299.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00045983 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001380 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7,186.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002703 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002687 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

