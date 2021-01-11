Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rimini Street Call Options (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,407 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,771% compared to the average volume of 41 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMNI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 12,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $457.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

