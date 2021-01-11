Transcodium (TNS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,904.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $399,482.70 and approximately $3,904.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00330430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.90 or 0.03656562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,310,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

