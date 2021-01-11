TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $2.02. TransEnterix shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 767,831 shares.

TRXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRXC. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

