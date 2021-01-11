Travala.com Market Capitalization Hits $40.19 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $40.19 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00111143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00066153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00258741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062154 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,860.82 or 0.86279786 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,181,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,279,597 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

