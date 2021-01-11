TRAXIA Achieves Market Cap of $18,904.17 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $18,904.17 and approximately $28.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00110992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00260816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.65 or 0.86602423 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

