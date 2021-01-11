TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,713 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

