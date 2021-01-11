Tri Star Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.01. 6,092,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

