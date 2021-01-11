Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.85. 7,027,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

