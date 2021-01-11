Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.60. 9,930,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155,867. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

