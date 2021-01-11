Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

