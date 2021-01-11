Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 51,496 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.3% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.69. 1,687,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,172. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

