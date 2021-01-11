Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TOLWF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.