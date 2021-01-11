Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.50. Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 389,025 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 million and a PE ratio of 3.82.

About Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) (LON:TCN)

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricorn Group plc (TCN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.