TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) Shares Down 1.2%

TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61. 221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs International Free Cash Flow Quality ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

