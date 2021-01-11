TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce $199.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.90 million and the highest is $206.28 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $226.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.40 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $821,473.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,309.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $29,066.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $404,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,737 shares of company stock worth $11,340,976. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.