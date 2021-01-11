Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded at Truist

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $652.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,931.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.