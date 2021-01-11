TriumphX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $791,524.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001229 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $791,524.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00256856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,730.83 or 0.85262258 BTC.

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

