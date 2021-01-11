trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $2.20

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.10 to $2.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $823.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

