TRON Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. TRON has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $1.86 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000984 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000186 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

