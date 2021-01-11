TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 2,304 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $456,681,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.50. 4,860,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $244.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

