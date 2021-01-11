TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 850 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after acquiring an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.89. 7,236,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.34.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

