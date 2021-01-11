TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.14. 3,357,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,092. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

