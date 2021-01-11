TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,526,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,269,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

