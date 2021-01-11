TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

