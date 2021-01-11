TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 248.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,637 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 297,093 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,610,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

