TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL traded down $10.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.45. 202,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,331. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $418.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.68.

