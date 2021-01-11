TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $8,603,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.60. 4,053,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

