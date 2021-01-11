TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,179,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

